Advertisement

Attorney general not reviewing use-of-force incidents

South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg(South Dakota Attorney General Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 1:41 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has complied with a request from four law enforcement agencies to refrain from evaluating police use-of-force incidents while he’s under investigation for fatally hitting a man with his car.

The request from the Rapid City and Sioux Falls police departments and Pennington and Minnehaha County sheriff offices was approved by the South Dakota police and sheriff associations.

“The attorney general then and still is under investigation for a death of an individual and we didn’t want any doubt cast on the investigation of an officer-involved shooting,” said Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom.

It appears to be the only work duty Ravnsborg has given up since fatally hitting Joe Boever with his car on Sept. 12, 2020, the Rapid City Journal reported.

“Since the attorney general is currently involved in a separate investigation, the Chiefs’ Association agreed it would be appropriate to seek out another office for the final review of any DCI investigation into an officer-involved shooting,” said Police Chief Don Hedrick.

Ravnsborg has continued to work on lawsuits and attend the the Law Enforcement Officers Standards and Training Commission. He served as an elector for President Donald Trump during the Dec. 14 electoral college vote and has recently been testifying about bills at the Capitol.

Ravnsborg said he thought he hit a deer and only realized he hit and killed a person when he came across Boever’s body while returning the Hyde County sheriff’s personal vehicle the next morning.

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The B-1B from Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota met the B-52 from Minot AFB in North Dakota and the...
WATCH: Super Bowl flyover over stadium in Tampa features Ellsworth AFB’s B1-B Lancer
Dangerously cold wind chills this weekend might warrant a wind chill warning.
Accumulating snow and even colder air on tap
Rapid City man pleads guilty to meth distribution, firearm charges
The offer celebrates the retailer's 3,000th store location to have delivery service.
Some Walmart pharmacies to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in South Dakota this week
The IRS building in Washington, D.C.
IRS to start accepting tax returns electronically on Friday

Latest News

Rapid City Police are investigating the death of Reta McGovern. Around 2:35 p.m. on Feb. 10,...
Police investigate Rapid City’s first murder of 2021
South Dakota COVID-19 deaths take big single-day leap
New unemployment claims drop, continued claims increase in South Dakota
Morgan Wallen’s songs were removed from radio stations, streaming services took his music off...
Morgan Wallen tells fans not to defend his racist language