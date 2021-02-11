Arctic Freeze getting Worse into the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The coldest air of this arctic outbreak arrives today. We will see falling temperatures further below zero by sunset. Light snow will also fall, with a fresh inch or so likely, causing slippery driving conditions.

Wind chills will be dangerously low through Saturday - at times -25 to -40. This can cause frostbite in as few as 30 minutes. Limit your outdoor time the next several days.

Low temperatures will be in the upper teens and lower 20s below zero tonight through Sunday night.

Temperatures will finally rise some early next week.

