A 19-year-old to plea guilty in death of Nathan Graham

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A 19-year-old Black Hawk man made a court appearance Thursday, where he announced he will be pleading guilty to a 2018 shooting death.

Ross Hadley Johnson will plead guilty to a charge of aggravated assault and accessory to a crime in the 2018 shooting of Nathan Graham, 43, in Rapid City.

Johnson is accused of fatally shooting Graham in the head on East Philadelphia Street after a physical altercation with Graham.

An unnamed male, who was 14 at the time of the incident, was also at the scene. Johnson and the other male were reportedly friends of Graham’s stepson.

Originally, Johnson was charged with aiding and abetting second degree murder, in addition to the aggravated assault, but some charges were dismissed because he agreed to plea guilty.

