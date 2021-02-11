2021 Black Hills Sports show donates all proceeds to charity

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The 2021 Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo is once again taking place this year at the Rapid City Civic Center. Hundreds of vendors will be at hand and again all the proceeds go to charity. Executive Director Jim Skull says “that’s the way it always has been and will be” and this year is no different.

The proceeds from the show will benefit these non-profit organizations:

· Naja Shriners Transportation Fund

· Big Brothers & Big Sisters of the Black Hills

· Rapid City Cosmopolitan Club

· South Dakota Youth Hunting Adventures

Some details to remember when attending the Black Hill Sport Show and Outdoor Expo:

Hours and Admission prices

· Friday, February 12th: 12p-7p, Saturday, February 13th: 9a-7p, Sunday, February 14th 10a-4p

· Adult Weekend Pass $8.00, Family Weekend Pass $20.00, Kids 6-12 $5.00, and Kids 5 and under free!

· On Friday, February 12th, there will be discounted admission for Military, Veterans and First Responders with valid ID. That admission will be $5.00 for adult or $15.00 admission for a family pass.

Go to www.bhsportsshow.com for more information.

