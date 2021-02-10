Advertisement

Walmart pharmacies to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in South Dakota this week

The offer celebrates the retailer's 3,000th store location to have delivery service.(Source: STRINGR, CNN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 8:51 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Walmart pharmacies in South Dakota will be able to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible customers this Friday.

Once available, eligible customers can schedule a vaccination appointment through Walmart’s website. Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in South Dakota, which can be found on the South Dakota Department of Health website.

“Ninety percent of the country lives within ten miles of a Walmart. We’re committed to helping people live better – and healthier lives – in South Dakota, and we take that role very seriously,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness. “We want to help the country re-open, but we can only achieve that through widespread COVID-19 vaccination. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers, and associates to expand access to the vaccine and reach that goal.”

More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states received federal vaccine allocations this week through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

