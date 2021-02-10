Staying frigid with a few snow chances through the end of the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s another frigid night with lows falling below zero for everyone. Wind chills will range from -15° to -35° with frostbite occurring in 15-30 minutes to exposed skin. A few light snow showers are possible, with a dusting possible.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect through Monday morning. Wind chill values could drop as low as -35°, especially up north. A second round of cold air moves in Friday and into the weekend. Wind Chill Warnings might be needed for some. It is very possible that wind chills could get closer to -50° in spots this weekend. If you must spend any time outside, be sure to bundle up and cover any and all exposed skin. With temperatures that cold, frostbit could occur in 10 minutes or less.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday and a few snow showers will be possible from time to time. Accumulations will be light and up to a dusting for those who get snow. Most highs will stay near zero to the single digits. A better chance of snow will roll through Wednesday night through Thursday, then again Thursday night and into Friday. Accumulations could amount to needing a shovel to remove it off sidewalks and driveways, but we will talk more about amounts coming up.

Highs will stay below zero for at least 48 hours from Thursday night through Sunday afternoon. There is the potential highs Thursday and Sunday do not make it to 0°, so that could make things approach 100+ hours of below zero temperatures here in town. Good news is that double digits ABOVE zero could return Monday and even some 20s by Tuesday. I’m staying on the cooler side of things, but temperatures could be warmer.

