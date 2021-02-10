Advertisement

Rapid City residents encouraged to be on the lookout for those struggling in cold

People are encouraged to contact the police department if they see anyone in danger with our frigid, sub-zero temperatures.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:37 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City officials are urging people to be on the lookout for those struggling with the bitterly cold conditions.

People are encouraged to contact the police department if they see anyone in danger with our frigid, sub-zero temperatures. Homeless shelters across the area often see an influx of people seeking someplace warm when temperatures drop. Cornerstone Rescue Mission executive director Lysa Allison says cornerstone facilities are prepared for that influx.

”We would just ask that anyone who wants to come in and be sheltered to please come in. Law enforcement is out there diligently looking for people. So, our doors are open, and we don’t want anyone freezing to death, nobody does.”

Clothing is allowed on the downtown presidential statues through the middle of March. Anyone needing an extra hat or scarf is welcome to take one, and those with extra winter clothing are encouraged to leave some.

