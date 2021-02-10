Rapid City organizations thanks its donors with Valentine’s Day treat

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Valentine’s Day is all about sharing the love with the people you care about. And one organization is sharing that love in a big way, by baking and frosting over 10,000 cookies.

Youth and Family Services is sharing the love with their donors by baking them 915 dozen sugar cookies. YFS staff started their labor of love on Monday with baking and are finished up frosting, sprinkles, and packaging Wednesday. From there, the thousands of homemade goodies will make their way as far as Kadoka and Spearfish.

For 23 years, staff from the top down, from the chief executive officer to teachers’ assistants, have helped thank supporters.

”I tell you what, it’s a small gesture for a big big thank you that we would like to share with all of them so it’s fun,” said Darcie Decker, YFS’s nutrition service director. “It’s a project we all like, a project we like to give back to those people who help support and fund Youth and Family Services.”

Youth and Family Services is a nonprofit organization with youth development programs such as Rapid City Headstart, Girl’s Inc. of Rapid City, and Western Prevention Resource Center.

