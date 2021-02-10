Advertisement

Rapid City artist blends breakfast, memes through chalk art

Dan Lutz of Rapid City starts to wipe away a colorful depiction of Senator Bernie Sanders in his Inauguration Day mittens sitting next to the "This Is Fine" dog in preparation for a new drawing on Feb. 10, 2021. The multimedia artist uses chalk to illustrate pop culture characters and classical art.(Dominik Dausch)
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 1:48 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City-based artist is proving art and breakfast go hand-in-hand by bringing colorful drawings to a coffee shop near you.

Dan Lutz, a multimedia artist, is creating vivid chalk drawings at Einstein Bros. Bagels and Coffee shop on Mount Rushmore Road.

Every few weeks, Lutz illustrates pop culture figures using a few sticks of chalk on his chalkboard medium.

Most of his drawings depict pop culture figures with a bagel and coffee twist. Some of his drawings include The Mandalorian’s “Baby Yoda” holding a large cup of coffee and Senator Bernie Sanders in his internet-famous Inauguration Day mittens clutching a cup of Joe next to the “This Is Fine Dog.”

Lutz creates a new image every few weeks at the bagel shop. If you’d like to see more of his artwork, you can find more on his Instagram page.

