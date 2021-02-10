Advertisement

Powerful undersea quake hits north of New Zealand

The U.S. Geological Agency says a magnitude 7.7 quake hit north of New Zealand on Wednesday...
The U.S. Geological Agency says a magnitude 7.7 quake hit north of New Zealand on Wednesday evening.(U.S. Geological Survey)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:35 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A powerful undersea earthquake has struck north of New Zealand, prompting a tsunami watch in the region.

The U.S. Geological Agency says the magnitude 7.7 quake hit Wednesday evening. It says it was centered at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles) southeast of the Loyalty Islands.

It was not expected to cause significant damage or fatalities on land. The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center issued tsunami watches for New Zealand, Fiji, Vanuatu and other Pacific islands.

The region is prone to earthquakes because it sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines around the ocean.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic
Sheriff’s Office and Box Elder PD investigating death of 2-year-old
The B-1B from Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota met the B-52 from Minot AFB in North Dakota and the...
WATCH: Super Bowl flyover over stadium in Tampa features Ellsworth AFB’s B1-B Lancer
Raymond Andrzejewski was arrested for one count of First Degree Arson and three counts of...
Rapid City man arrested for connection to 4 suspicious fires near West Boulevard
Downtown Philip SD
Philip business owners lament business losses after Keystone pipeline decision
The Minneapolis Field Office of the FBI is offering $10,000 for information leading to an...
FBI offers $10K reward for information on 2016 murder of South Dakota man

Latest News

LIVE: White House COVID task force briefing
Video evidence of Capitol riot helped Democratic prosecutors change one Republican senator's...
House managers begin presenting their case for Trump's impeachment
State and federal authorities are desperately searching for a tractor-trailer in Texas that may...
911 call details dire situation of those who say they're being smuggled inside tanker
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2016 file photo, basketball Hall of Fame inductee Shaquille O'Neal...
Shaq’s historic Atlanta Krispy Kreme damaged by raging fire