Popeyes launching fish sandwich

Popeyes will add a fish sandwich to its menu for a limited time.
Popeyes will add a fish sandwich to its menu for a limited time.
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:03 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(CNN) - Popeyes is introducing a fish sandwich to their menu.

The flaky, flounder served on a brioche bun with pickles will be available for a limited time starting Thursday. It costs $4.49.

The fast-food chain says anyone who buys the sandwich on launch day and doesn’t like it can swap it out for its chicken equivalent.

Popeyes tested the new item in Chicago last year to positive reviews.

If the fish sandwich is successful, Popeyes might add it to the menu permanently.

