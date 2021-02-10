McDonald’s brings back Hi-C orange drink
Welcome home Hi-C Orange Lavaburst
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:22 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(CNN) – McDonald’s is giving irate fans what they want.
The chain announced it’s bringing back orange Hi-C, officially known at Hi-C Orange Lavaburst.
The non-carbonated sugary soft drink had been a favorite for about six decades before the fast food chain removed it from soda fountains four years ago.
Since then, Hi-C fans have made plenty of noise on social media and Change.org.
It finally worked in a big way with the reinstatement of the fan-favorite.
Mickey D’s has even created a special website where you can track when the drink arrives at a restaurant near you.
The rollout is expected to be completed by June.
Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.