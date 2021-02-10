Advertisement

LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Ice storm, winter weather spreads across US

By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 3:37 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Tens of millions of Americans will be under winter weather advisories in the coming hours and days, with significant concern for snow, ice and extreme cold, the National Weather Service said.

Local News Live will feature forecasts and reports from Gray Television markets throughout the affected areas.

Advisories from the NWS stretched as far south as western Texas, continuing northeast through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri. Ice storm warnings also stretch through Tennessee, Kentucky, with more advisories cutting through Virginia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania, stretching to Washington, D.C.

The significant ice storm will continue Wednesday and Thursday from the Mid-Mississippi Valley to the Ohio Valley, the NWS said.

Warnings have been issued for drivers to be aware of changing road conditions. Bitter cold can lead to frostbite in less than 10 minutes, and people were advised to plan ahead and dress appropriately if outdoors.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The B-1B from Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota met the B-52 from Minot AFB in North Dakota and the...
WATCH: Super Bowl flyover over stadium in Tampa features Ellsworth AFB’s B1-B Lancer
Graphic
Sheriff’s Office and Box Elder PD investigating death of 2-year-old
Raymond Andrzejewski was arrested for one count of First Degree Arson and three counts of...
Rapid City man arrested for connection to 4 suspicious fires near West Boulevard
The lawsuit was filed a few weeks after 54% of South Dakota voters approved Amendment A,...
Amendment A overturned because of conflicting rule, Spearfish attorney says
The offer celebrates the retailer's 3,000th store location to have delivery service.
Some Walmart pharmacies to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in South Dakota this week

Latest News

Dallas Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban gestures to officials during an NBA basketball game...
Mavs’ Cuban relents on anthem after NBA reiterates policy
Senate Bill 146 is “an act to revise certain provisions regarding eligibility for parole for...
South Dakota senate discusses giveing people sentenced to life an option for parole
The woman who put Gorilla glue in her hair is getting help from a California doctor.
Doctor offers to help woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue in hair
YFS staff started their labor of love on Monday with baking and are finished up frosting,...
Rapid City organizations thanks its donors with Valentine’s Day treat
The IRS mistakenly told thousands they wouldn't receive a stimulus check.
Taxing time: How the pandemic will affect filing your taxes