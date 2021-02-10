JOB POSTING: Weekend Meteorologist

JOB SUMMARY: KEVN is looking for a dynamic weather anchor who absolutely loves forecasting weather. And what better place than the challenging climate of the Black Hills of South Dakota? Our viewing area stretches all the way to the Big Horn Mountains deep in northern Wyoming and east to the Missouri River. The weather here is always changing: blizzards, severe thunderstorms spawning hail events and tornados, Chinook winds--the area has it all. Expect to learn from the best--our weather team has three veteran meteorologists with a combined 45 years of experience. We broadcast three newscasts every Saturday and Sunday and prioritize our Digital Content through social media. The successful candidate should have a meteorology degree and accredited weather seals. The candidate must possess strong communication skills, have a passion for reporting on science and climate and a personality that engages viewers in western South Dakota.

RESPONSIBILITIES: (These are responsibilities included for the job, but are not limited to the following)

Prepare forecasts for newscasts and digital platforms

Live coverage in-studio and in the field for severe and impactful weather

Other duties as assigned

Participate in community events and make public appearances on behalf of the station as assigned

Must have a good driving record

REQUIREMENTS:

Must be able to handle on-air responsibilities

Must be a strong writer with solid news judgment

Send cover letter, resume and demo reel to pbuehler@kotatv.com

Interested applicants can apply online at https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings

ABOUT GRAY TELEVISION: Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. Gray owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets, including the first or second-highest-rated television station in 85 markets. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better. We constantly strive for excellence. By upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top of our markets, we focus on training and developing the best and brightest employees in the business.

ABOUT KOTA: KEVN is the Fox affiliate in Rapid City at the base of the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota. The newsroom oversees two stations--KEVN and KOTA, the region’s ABC affiliate. KOTA and KEVN and the market leaders for local news, sports and weather and recently moved into a new, state of the art facility. KOTA and KEVN feature separate brands. Both stations cover the Black Hills area of South Dakota as well as parts of eastern Wyoming. Our teams produce six daily newscasts and six-weekend newscasts. KOTA & KEVN are located in Rapid City, SD television DMA Market 169, a community of approximately 100,000 television HH.

