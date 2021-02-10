Advertisement

It’s Not a Joke - The Weather Gets Even Colder as we Head into the Weekend!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:54 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Polar Vortex that has been providing frigid temperatures to the northern plains will swing southeast into the upper Midwest over the next couple of days. This will drag the “mother lode” of arctic air south out of Canada, and we will see even lower temperatures through the end of the week and President’s Day Weekend.

Low temperatures will be from -15 to -25 Friday through Sunday mornings. Wind Chills will be from -25 to -40 - dangerously cold! Also, snow will increase tonight and Thursday as the fresh arctic airmass arrives. Expect 1″-3″ in some areas.

Finally be early next week, we’ll slowly crawl out of this deep freeze!

