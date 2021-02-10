Deadwood sports betting bill advances to House

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Legal sports betting in Deadwood is one step closer to becoming a reality.

The South Dakota Senate approved a bill Tuesday setting up the rules for sports betting in Deadwood.

SB 44 passed on a 32-2 vote. It now moves to a House committee.

Voters approved a constitutional amendment last November allowing the gambling expansion.

