Deadwood sports betting bill advances to House

By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:29 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Legal sports betting in Deadwood is one step closer to becoming a reality.

The South Dakota Senate approved a bill Tuesday setting up the rules for sports betting in Deadwood.

SB 44 passed on a 32-2 vote. It now moves to a House committee.

Voters approved a constitutional amendment last November allowing the gambling expansion.

