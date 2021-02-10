Cold air continues with some accumulating snow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More cold air is expected overnight as lows fall below zero once again. Isolated snow showers will be possible, which could make roads a little slippery for the morning commute. Around 1″ of snow is possible with isolated higher amounts up to 2″.

Snow showers will continue Thursday off and on through the day, mainly in the morning and again during the afternoon. High temperatures will struggle to reach 0° in Rapid City. Many will stay below zero in the northern plains and northeast Wyoming, while those near the Badlands and southern plains will get into the single digits.

Colder air is slated for Friday as highs wont even make it back to 0° for many. Snow showers Thursday night into Friday could lead to a few inches of snow, making for some more slippery roads. Be sure to have a winter survival kit in your car just in case you slide off the road or get into an accident and help cannot arrive right away. Keep the fluids in your car as close to full as you can during cold weather like we will experience.

Highs will remain below zero Saturday and even into Sunday. We will go at least 72 straight hours with below zero temperatures and it could be even longer... closer to 100 hours if Thursday doesn’t reach 0°. The next day above zero looks to be Monday, where highs get to around 10°. A few light snow showers are possible Saturday, but less than an inch of snow is expected as of now.

Highs will return to the 20s by the middle of next week with some 30s possible by next Friday and that following weekend! There is a light at the end of the tunnel... it will just take a bit to get there.

