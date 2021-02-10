Advertisement

City pools to open after year of COVID closures

The COVID-19 pandemic caused pools to stay closed last year, and the Parks & Rec Department is...
The COVID-19 pandemic caused pools to stay closed last year, and the Parks & Rec Department is prepared to get the fun going again.(KEVN)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:17 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The frigid temperatures may have you thinking of warmer days spent at the pool. If you are, there’s reason to look forward to this summer.

The Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department announced Wednesday that the city’s pools, parks, and other outdoor recreation areas will be open this summer. The COVID-19 pandemic caused pools to stay closed last year, and the Parks & Rec Department is prepared to get the fun going again.

Recreation specialist Emily Carstensen said that the city is prepared to have safety guidelines at the pools if needed.

”We could have sanitizing stations; we might possibly have the mask enforcement still in place as well,” Carstensen said. “So, I’m kind of crossing my fingers that it can be more of a normal feeling this summer.”

In order for the city to open the pools, they’re looking for people to fill lifeguard and other recreation positions.

Those interested are encouraged to apply online at www.rcgov.org.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The B-1B from Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota met the B-52 from Minot AFB in North Dakota and the...
WATCH: Super Bowl flyover over stadium in Tampa features Ellsworth AFB’s B1-B Lancer
Graphic
Sheriff’s Office and Box Elder PD investigating death of 2-year-old
Raymond Andrzejewski was arrested for one count of First Degree Arson and three counts of...
Rapid City man arrested for connection to 4 suspicious fires near West Boulevard
The lawsuit was filed a few weeks after 54% of South Dakota voters approved Amendment A,...
Amendment A overturned because of conflicting rule, Spearfish attorney says
The offer celebrates the retailer's 3,000th store location to have delivery service.
Some Walmart pharmacies to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in South Dakota this week

Latest News

Senate Bill 146 is “an act to revise certain provisions regarding eligibility for parole for...
South Dakota senate discusses giveing people sentenced to life an option for parole
YFS staff started their labor of love on Monday with baking and are finished up frosting,...
Rapid City organizations thanks its donors with Valentine’s Day treat
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
House State Affairs Committee rejects Daylight Savings Time bill
State lawmakers observe a moment of silence at the start of Dec. 8th joint session for Gov....
2 more South Dakota lawmakers test positive for COVID-19