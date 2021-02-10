Advertisement

Amendment A overturned because of conflicting rule, Spearfish attorney says

The lawsuit was filed a few weeks after 54% of South Dakota voters approved Amendment A,...
The lawsuit was filed a few weeks after 54% of South Dakota voters approved Amendment A, effectively legalizing recreational marijuana.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:22 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) - The future of recreational marijuana in South Dakota is in question after Monday’s) ruling from a state judge that voter-approved Amendment A is unconstitutional.

Some may be wondering how a lone state judge can overturn something passed by voters in the state.

The lawsuit was filed a few weeks after 54% of South Dakota voters approved Amendment A, effectively legalizing recreational marijuana. Pennington County Sherriff Kevin Thom and Colonel Rick Miller of the South Dakota Highway Patrol argued that the amendment would violate a different state constitutional amendment, one that states new amendments can only be focused on one subject.

Matthew Kinney, a Criminal Defense attorney in Spearfish, said that the single-subject rule is mandated by the South Dakota Constitution, and that’s why Circuit Judge Christina Klinger came to her decision.

“Constitutional Amendment A has a variety of things, such as taxation, civil penalties, hemp, and marijuana, and she laid out reasons why she believes the singe-subject rule, which was implemented by a separate constitutional amendment, she believes this amendment violated that amendment,” Kinney said.

Kinney said that he’s doubtful any appeals will work before the South Dakota Supreme Court. He does say, however, that he’s confident the issue will come up again on the 2022 ballot.

“I suspect that there’s going to be another measure that’s probably going to be slicker and cleaner brought by petition within the next year or so,” Kinney said.

Kinney said that he believes such a measure in the future would pass even more overwhelmingly given the Circuit Court ruling.

Circuit Judge Christina Klinger, who issued down the ruling, was appointed by Governor Kristi Noem back in 2019.

Noem has been vocal in her opposition to legalized marijuana, tossing her support behind the lawsuit.

Brendan Johnson, who represented Amendment A in court, said that an appeal is being prepared.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic
Sheriff’s Office and Box Elder PD investigating death of 2-year-old
Crews battle Rapid Valley house fire in sub-zero temps
Raging fire engulfs Rapid Valley home
The B-1B from Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota met the B-52 from Minot AFB in North Dakota and the...
WATCH: Super Bowl flyover over stadium in Tampa features Ellsworth AFB’s B1-B Lancer
The Minneapolis Field Office of the FBI is offering $10,000 for information leading to an...
FBI offers $10K reward for information on 2016 murder of South Dakota man
This parking lot in downtown Rapid City will be converted into mixed use facilities.
Downtown Rapid City parking lot to be converted into apartments, businesses, and hospitality

Latest News

The 6 on KEVN Black Hills Fox
People are encouraged to contact the police department if they see anyone in danger with our...
Rapid City residents encouraged to be on the lookout for those struggling in cold
During the 2018/2019 flu season, 43 South Dakotans died, and hundreds were hospitalized but the...
Only 2 flu-related deaths reported in South Dakota so far this year
Crews battle Rapid Valley house fire in sub-zero temps
Crews battle Rapid Valley house fire in sub-zero temps