Substance abuse recovery program for expectant mothers launched in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A new program to help expectant mothers struggling with substance use disorders has officially launched in South Dakota.

The Recovering Mothers and Newborns (ReNew) program was officially launched Tuesday with branches in Sioux Falls and Rapid City.

It was developed by Bethany Christian Services in partnership with the South Dakota Department of Social Services. Bethany Christian Services is a nonprofit organization that supports vulnerable children and families in the U.S. and around the globe.

Organizers say the goal of the ReNew program is to help families stay together by supporting expectant mothers with a history of opioid or methamphetamine use, preparing them to care for their child. The program provides specialized case management and peer-to-peer support services for expectant mothers, allowing them to develop positive, life-changing behaviors in a sustainable way.

ReNew also aims to keep more children out of the foster care system. In 2020, over 14,000 reports of abuse and neglect reports were received by the South Dakota Child Protection Services and over 1,000 children entered into Foster Care. Many times, a mother is struggling with drugs and alcohol abuse, which leads to Child Protection Services intervention being needed.

