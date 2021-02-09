Sheriff’s Office and Box Elder PD investigating death of 2-year-old

BOX ELDER S.D. (KEVN) -Officers were called on Feb. 7 to a residence at 240 N. Ellsworth Road for reports of a child not breathing.

Once on scene officers reported bruising on the 2-year-old and additional investigators from the Box Elder Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office were called.

Monday, Feb. 8, Precious Delacey Black Elk, 22, was arrested after an autopsy and interviews were completed and she charged with one count of 2nd-degree manslaughter and one count of Abuse or Cruelty to a minor under the age of 7.

If you have any information on this case you are asked to call (605) 394-2151

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.