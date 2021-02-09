Advertisement

Mary Wilson, longest-reigning original Supreme, dies at 76

Mary Wilson, legendary Motown singer and cofounder of the Supremes, has reportedly died at the...
Mary Wilson, legendary Motown singer and cofounder of the Supremes, has reportedly died at the age of 76.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 12:59 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Mary Wilson, the longest-reigning original Supreme, has died at 76 years old.

Wilson died in Las Vegas, publicist Jay Schwartz told KABC-TV. When she died and other details weren’t immediately clear.

Wilson, Diana Ross and Florence Ballard made up the first successful configuration of The Supremes. She stayed with the group until it was officially disbanded by Motown in 1977.

The group’s first No. 1, million-selling song, “Where Did Our Love Go,” was released June 17, 1964.

