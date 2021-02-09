Advertisement

RCAS sees a positive trend like a decrease in infractions so far in the 20-21 school year

By Connor Matteson
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 8:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Each year the Rapid City Area School District presents their discipline data for the semester comparing it to previous years and due to COVID-19, some of the numbers were inconclusive.

One statistic that did stand out concerning disciplinary offenses. Out of the top 50 students with the most offenses, 29 of them returned to school in the fall.

But out of the 29 that did come back, 8 of them are still in the top fifty.

Overall looking at all the information, Assistant Superintendent Mark Gabrylczyk says this data is important for the district.

“Well this data will hopefully help us drive improvement, we always feel like we can improve,” says Gabrylczyk. “We are not a perfect organization by any means, but it allows us again to start having those conversations to figure out what is working and what is not working and try to really make sure that we’re focusing in on those effective practices.”

Even with the ongoing pandemic, the district did see some positive trends like a decrease in infractions due to interventions with the students.

