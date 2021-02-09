Advertisement

Rapid City man arrested for 4 suspicious fires near West Boulevard

Raymond Andrzejewski was arrested for one count of First Degree Arson and three counts of Second Degree Arson. The RCPD Criminal Investigations Division anticipates additional charges as the investigation continues.(Pennington County Jail)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 2:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City man has been arrested for arson.

After hundreds of hours of investigation, Rapid City Police placed 68-year-old Raymond Andrzejewski under arrest on Feb. 8 for starting four fires--three in garages and one in a storage room--around West Boulevard.

The garage fires took place on Dec. 6 near Mount Rushmore Road and 11 Street, and on Jan. 23 on the 1000 block of 12th Street; while a flaming stack of boxes on fire in West Park Apartments on 11th Street happened on Dec. 31.

Andrzejewski was arrested for one count of First Degree Arson and three counts of Second Degree Arson. The RCPD Criminal Investigations Division anticipates additional charges as the investigation continues.

“It is a tremendous relief to be able to identify this individual and hold them accountable for their dangerous decisions that put the lives of the community at risk,” says Rapid City Chief of Police Don Hedrick. “I would like to commend the dedicated detectives of the RCPD’s Criminal Investigations Division for the tremendous amount of effort they put in to investigate these fires and ensure the safety of our citizens.”

There have been at least two other suspicious fires since Dec. 1.

