Philip business owners lament business losses after Keystone pipeline decision

Business owners in Philip, South Dakota are feeling the impact just weeks after President Joe Biden pulled the plug on the Keystone XL Pipeline.
Business owners in Philip, South Dakota are feeling the impact just weeks after President Joe Biden pulled the plug on the Keystone XL Pipeline.(Google Maps)
By Aaron Dickens
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:27 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PHILIP, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota business owners are feeling the impact just weeks after President Joe Biden pulled the plug on the Keystone XL Pipeline.

Philip was on the verge of a resurgence. But when President Joe Biden revoked TransCanada’s permit. Dozens of workers disappeared overnight.

But the town has not given up hope.

Rita O’Connell said President Biden’s decision came at the worst time, right after her construction company invested $100,000 to provide gravel for the project.

“It was pretty sicking to see the first thing he did,” the Philip resident said. “Instead of struggling to make ends meet every day. We had a chance to get a little ahead and pay the bank back.”

Business owners in Philip, South Dakota are feeling the impact just weeks after President Joe Biden pulled the plug on the Keystone XL Pipeline.(KOTA/KEVN)

But now she is stuck with the payments. O’Connell was one of several business owners who shared their stories in Philip on Monday. The roundtable was hosted by North Dakota Congressman Kelly Armstrong and South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson.

“These are really lives that have been impacted,” Rep. Johnson said. “If we want to be a country where big projects get done. Projects that take four to 10 years. We cannot send the message to the federal government is going to yank the rug out from underneath you every time there is a president.”

Johnson and Armstrong are co-sponsoring a new bill. They say it would remove the presidential permit that halted the project in the first place and allow it to continue.

“We are going to have to find some democrats to help understand how this infrastructure is not just to South Dakota but the whole country,” Armstrong said.

While business owners in Philip spoke opposition against President Biden’s decision, tribal leaders like OST President Kevin Killer praised the executive order.

“President Biden’s decision to cancel the permits for the KXL pipeline demonstrates his willingness to listen and follow through for tribal nations, listen to tribal voices and respect tribal lands,” President Killer said. “For your actions in protection of our Mni (water) and Unci Maka (lands) Mr. President, myself and the Oglala Lakota Nation want to thank you.”

Back in 2019, a federal judge ruled sections of South Dakota’s law unconstitutional because it targeted Keystone pipeline protesters. Since the executive order, those who fought to pushback against the pipeline project.

“This is a big victory for indigenous rights, indigenous and tribal sovereignty,” Jade Begay, NDN Collective’s climate justice campaign director told Black Hills FOX News. “For many years, indigenous nations and communities have worked tirelessly to deny and to push against the Keystone XL Pipeline from crossing their territories because it threatens the environment, it threatens water.”

About 800 people live in Philip. City officials say the town has had no growth in the last several years. Many business owners Black Hills FOX News spoke with say the project would enhance their quality of life.” Specifically dozens of workers who lived in the community.

“They are eating, they are buying groceries some of the kids are in our school system,” Jeff Birkeland, CEO, West Central Electric said.

But all those workers have left town for now. And many like O’Connell hope by sharing their stories it will help the project come back.

President Joe Biden largely cited environmental concerns when choosing to revoke the Keystone XL pipeline’s permit.

Johnson says the project has been rigorously studied and passed numerous government inspections. Although the number of jobs tied to the pipeline varies by TC Energy’s own admission, most of those positions would be temporary.

A 2014 report by the U.S. State Department determined that only about 35 of the jobs created by the pipeline would be permanent. The business owners in Philip say the workers are set to remain there permanently.

