Pet of the week: The Seven Dwarves

A flock of siblings have made their way to the Humane Society of the Black Hills
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 9:39 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -New to our local humane society are a family of birds... cockatiels to be more specific. They have been together ever since they were hatched and have remained together, however, they can be rehomed in smaller groups. Each cockatiel sibling has similar characteristics; either some are grey and yellow or white and grey. Each one is named after the 7 dwarves; so there’s Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Sleepy, Sneezy, Happy and Bashful. There are two more cockatiels that weren’t in the cage but are ready for adoption too.

