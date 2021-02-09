Noem to address South Dakota legislature on state budget Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gov. Kristi Noem is set to deliver a special address to the legislature regarding the state budget on Tuesday.

Noem took to Twitter Tuesday morning to drop hints about this afternoon’s budget speech to lawmakers and to promote her Facebook page. The Governor plans to brief lawmakers on the latest revenue projections during a special joint session of the state legislature today at 1 p.m. MST.

Noem’s Tweet says the state’s budget is in “good shape” because South Dakota “never shut down” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Today, I will be giving a first look at South Dakota’s latest revenue projections. TUNE IN at 2pm CT at https://t.co/NJv4akv1Zi



Our budget is in good shape because we never shut down our state. We must take this opportunity to save and invest for South Dakota’s future. — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) February 9, 2021

“We must take this opportunity to save and invest for South Dakota’s future,” Noem said in a tweet after encouraging her audience to watch her speech on her Facebook page.

One thing you won’t hear today is the Governor answering questions about her budget ideas. Noem spokesperson Ian Fury says the Governor will not take questions following today’s remarks but does plan to participate in a press conference later this week.

The special Joint Session of the State Legislature is available online and will be carried through many South Dakota broadcasters.

