Dangerously Cold Temperatures to Stick Around through Valentine’s Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - No change in the weather forecast for the rest of the week.

We still think even colder air will surge into the area late Wednesday and Thursday, with the worst of the cold Friday through Sunday mornings. Snow will increase a little bit later this week as this fresh surge or arctic air moves in.

Temperatures will finally ease up Sunday into early next week, but it may be toward the second half of next week before we see 32 degrees again!

Be sure to dress appropriately for the severely cold conditions. This means layers of clothing, hats, mittens, scarves. Try to limit your time outside, if you can.

Also watch for slippery roads, especially side streets, rural roads and parking lots.

