122 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in South Dakota Tuesday

(MGN Online)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:45 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The number of active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota continued to decline Tuesday.

The Department of Health reported 122 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, bringing the total known cases in the state to 109,283. Active cases fell by 65 to 2,244 and there were 186 new recoveries.

Pennington County reported 20 new COVID-19 cases, Mead County reported nine new cases, Lawrence, Jackson and Fall River counties saw one new reported case of COVID-19 Monday.

The state’s total COVID-19 deaths remained unchanged at 1,809.

Current hospitalizations declined by three to 109.

Health officials reported a single-day test-positivity rate of 7% on Tuesday, and a rate of 7.2% over the past two weeks. The state uses only PCR tests when factoring test-positivity, and does not factor rapid antigen tests in this rate.

The number of vaccines administered rose only slightly in Tuesday’s report. The total number of vaccines given increased by 349 to 125,670. A total of 86,465 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, 39,205 of whom have received both doses.

South Dakota ranks eighth among all states in the percentage of residents who have received at least one shot (10%), according to the CDC. Alaska is first with 15%. North Dakota has the highest rate in the Midwest at 11%. Minnesota is around the national average at 9.6%. Iowa ranks 46th with 8%.

