We’re in the Deep Freeze All Week Long!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:40 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Frigid arctic air will be firmly in place all week. Temperatures will be far below normal and there will be some snow flurries or light snow from time to time.

In fact, it might get even colder Thursday and Friday as the “mother lode” of arctic air swings south into the northern plains. We will likely stay below zero all day Friday.

It won’t be until next week before we see 32 degrees again!

With these extremely cold temperatures, limit your outdoor time as much as possible. Don’t forget the pets - bring them inside.

