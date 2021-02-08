Super Bowl LV commercial wins and losses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The winners seam to push the right buttons and the losers missed the mark. According to Robert Sharp, a marketing professional, commercials can be a hit and a miss every year all dependent on timing.

Sharp said “Many of the best stories told are the long internet YouTube versions that exceed the 30 or 60 window for broadcast.”

The winners this year, in Sharp’s opinion, are Sam Adams, Vroom, and Amazon’s Alexa commercial which featured Michael B. Jordan.

The losers were Klarna, Uber Eats featuring Wayne’s World, and a Tide commercial with Jason Alexander’s face superimposed on a sweater that goes through the average dirty life of a teenage boy.

“A lot of people depending on age might not recognize Alexander” said Sharp. “It all depends on the demographic.”

Regardless, the commercials have cemented their place in tradition when it comes to this and every Super Bowl game to come.

