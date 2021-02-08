Advertisement

South Dakota Legislature reports 1st case of the coronavirus

Legislators were informed by email Sunday that Republican Rep. Aaron Aylward had tested...
Legislators were informed by email Sunday that Republican Rep. Aaron Aylward had tested positive over the weekend.(South Dakota Legislature)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:47 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota lawmakers are attempting to contain the spread of the coronavirus after the first reported case in the Legislature this session.

Legislators were informed by email Sunday that Republican Rep. Aaron Aylward had tested positive over the weekend.

House Speaker Spencer Gosch says that a number of lawmakers were staying away from the Capitol while they awaited the results of testing. Gosch declined to confirm that Aylward had tested positive, but says that the member who was confirmed to have COVID-19 has minor symptoms.

The Legislature will hit the halfway mark of its nine-week session this week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 34-year-old Kevin Palmer got into the driver’s seat and took off.
Police: 13-year-old girl dragged by stolen vehicle in Kansas dies
New businesses are coming to the north side of Rapid City.
The nationwide decline of big box stores is hitting the Black Hills one business at a time
Fifty-seven restaurants in the community use the food delivery app, with local drivers staying...
Super Bowl weekend expected to be busy for DoorDash drivers
This parking lot in downtown Rapid City will be converted into mixed use facilities.
Downtown Rapid City parking lot to be converted into apartments, businesses, and hospitality
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
Chiefs coach Britt Reid in car crash injuring 2 young kids

Latest News

Seven of those new infections were in Pennington County, two in Meade County, one each in...
No new COVID-19 deaths, 54 cases reported Monday
The B-1B from Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota met the B-52 from Minot AFB in North Dakota and the...
WATCH: Super Bowl flyover over stadium in Tampa features Ellsworth AFB’s B1-B Lancer
The B-1B from Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota met the B-52 from Minot AFB in North Dakota and the...
Super Bowl LV flyover
Good Morning Black Hills -Robert Sharp - Super bowl commercials
Super Bowl LV commercial wins and losses