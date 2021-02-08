Advertisement

South Dakota expands COVID-19 vaccinations to 75 and older

As the distribution continues, South Dakota is currently making its way through phase 1D.
By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 3:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Beginning Monday, South Dakotans who are 75 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Group 1D can be vaccinated along with patients who are high-risk and those who live in nursing homes and other group settings.

Last week, Kim Malsam-Rysdon said South Dakota will soon get more COVID-19 vaccine does. The government will up the state’s weekly allotment to13,550 doses, she said. So far, South Dakota has administered 125,321 vaccine doses among 86,304 state residents, with 39,017 people having completed their two-dose vaccine series.

If you are part of group 1D, health officials say you should find out who your vaccine provider is and register to be notified when it’s your turn to get the shot. As more people are vaccinated, the state will expand 1D to include people ages 65 and older. For South Dakotans on the western side of the state, Monument Health encourages patients to sign up for their vaccine waitlist.

GET ON THE WAITLIST: Fill out a form

The state is also vaccinating anyone eligible in Phase 1A and 1C. People in this group who have not yet been vaccinated can go to vaccineregister.monument.health, the healthcare provider said.

