Advertisement

Rodeos wouldn’t be complete without their professional hype men, rodeo clowns

Justin Rumford, a professional rodeo clown, says it’s like being a hype man or even a full-time...
Justin Rumford, a professional rodeo clown, says it’s like being a hype man or even a full-time mascot.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:25 AM MST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo featured daily rodeo events with lots of competitors and packed crowds. But what would it be like to be in the arena every night, down in the action?

A rodeo clown knows that feeling. Justin Rumford, a professional rodeo clown, says it’s like being a hype man or even a full-time mascot.

Rumford found his career path 10 years ago while filling in for a rodeo clown once.

Rumford says his job consists of giveaways, playing games, and filling time in the rodeo, a different job description than most might think when they hear clown.

”I always like to break the stereotypes,” said Rumford. “You know a lot of people think rodeo clown and they think like big shoes or squirting flowers, it’s nothing like that. We’re entertainers. You know this is a job, we don’t just show up and volunteer time, this is a career just the same as any other job.”

Rumford has been a part of the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo for four years.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 34-year-old Kevin Palmer got into the driver’s seat and took off.
Police: 13-year-old girl dragged by stolen vehicle in Kansas dies
New businesses are coming to the north side of Rapid City.
The nationwide decline of big box stores is hitting the Black Hills one business at a time
Fifty-seven restaurants in the community use the food delivery app, with local drivers staying...
Super Bowl weekend expected to be busy for DoorDash drivers
This parking lot in downtown Rapid City will be converted into mixed use facilities.
Downtown Rapid City parking lot to be converted into apartments, businesses, and hospitality
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
Chiefs coach Britt Reid in car crash injuring 2 young kids

Latest News

Seven of those new infections were in Pennington County, two in Meade County, one each in...
No new COVID-19 deaths, 54 cases reported Monday
Legislators were informed by email Sunday that Republican Rep. Aaron Aylward had tested...
South Dakota Legislature reports 1st case of the coronavirus
The B-1B from Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota met the B-52 from Minot AFB in North Dakota and the...
WATCH: Super Bowl flyover over stadium in Tampa features Ellsworth AFB’s B1-B Lancer
The B-1B from Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota met the B-52 from Minot AFB in North Dakota and the...
Super Bowl LV flyover
Good Morning Black Hills -Robert Sharp - Super bowl commercials
Super Bowl LV commercial wins and losses