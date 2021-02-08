Police Be My Valentine, a holiday project by Box Elder Police Department

Box Elder, S.D. (KEVN) - Community policing is all about creating relationships, something the Box Elder Police Department wanted to reinforce with a little love on Valentine’s Day.

Officer Tonya Sabin has a love for connecting with her community and wanted a way to build relationships with the area’s elderly population. So, for the upcoming holiday, she created, Police Be My Valentine.

The community service officer worked with Eileen’s cookies, Gizzie’s Coffee, and her fellow officers to create a heartwarming gift.

People in the Box Elder area can submit the name and address of their loved one by Wednesday at 5 pm, creating a relationship between the young, the old, and the police.

”Well, community policing is very important to our department and we work a lot with families and people in the community,” said Sabin. “But we don’t reach our seniors very often and so I created this program so that we could work with the families and reach out to our seniors.”

If a police car shows up at your home on Sunday, Officer Sabin might be dropping off a warm cup of joe and the feeling of love.

Call (605) 923-1401 or email raven.kaufman@boxelder.us to submit a loved one’s information.

