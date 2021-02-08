One of Rapid City’s largest events wraps up feeling good about number of attendees

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 2021 Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo wrapped up Sunday after seeing high numbers of foot traffic and packed events.

In the summer of 2020, the Central States Fair, one of Rapid City’s big events, was lacking in attendance. Leading some to wonder about the 2021 Black Hills Stock Show.

But they didn’t need to worry.

The stock show saw sold-out events and large crowds.

“When the Central States Fair took place, we were in a different time in the pandemic’s calendar,” said Ron Jeffries, the Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo general manager. “The stock show, we’re much more looking at the light at the end of the tunnel and I think people recognize that.”

A light many people held on to and took advantage of during the 62nd Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo.

“I know for sure we were up from last year, considerably,” said Jeffries. “We were soft in that middle of the week, that Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday but we think we can do some things that will help boost those days as well but overall, I think our traffic was up considerably.”

People visited from across the country from Florida to Texas to Oregon and Jeffries chalks it up to three things; “First of all, you had a number of PRCA rodeos and livestock shows that had been canceled so there was nowhere to go to participate as a rodeo contestant or as livestock consider. Secondly, you did have some pandemic issues where some states were still in lockdown and not a lot of people could go out and do things, so you had a lot of attraction from that. And third, we stretched our marketing back, knowing that some of the other livestock shows weren’t taking place.”

Although the stock show went on like normal, the pandemic is still an issue but Jeffries isn’t too worried about those who attended.

“I don’t think there’s going to be anything different from Black Hills Stock Show than there would have been from Christmas shopping,” said Jeffries. “I mean I Christmas shopped locally the whole time this year and there were people everywhere, so I don’t think there’s going to be a massive outbreak in things. I think we’re going to see things travel and migrate the way they normally would have. We’ve been on the downslope and I think we’ll continue that trend.”

