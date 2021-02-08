Advertisement

Justice and equality, topics George Floyd’s uncle shares with colleges

A few South Dakota Mines organizations hosted a virtual presentation, giving Selwyn Jones,...
A few South Dakota Mines organizations hosted a virtual presentation, giving Selwyn Jones, George Floyd’s uncle, an opportunity to speak with people from his home state of South Dakota, discussing justice and equality while telling his nephew’s story.(KOTA)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:57 AM MST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota School of Mines and Technology brought a familiar face to campus while teaching students about more than just math and English.

A few South Dakota Mines organizations hosted a virtual presentation, giving Selwyn Jones, George Floyd’s uncle, an opportunity to speak with people from his home state of South Dakota, discussing justice and equality while telling his nephew’s story.

”I think everybody needs to hear the story,” said Jones. “I think everybody needs to know that there is systemic racism and it’s every day. It isn’t something people take days off for.

Jones said presenting to colleges across the nation has given him an opportunity to address racism through his three main topics -- conversating, communicating, and educating.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 34-year-old Kevin Palmer got into the driver’s seat and took off.
Police: 13-year-old girl dragged by stolen vehicle in Kansas dies
New businesses are coming to the north side of Rapid City.
The nationwide decline of big box stores is hitting the Black Hills one business at a time
Fifty-seven restaurants in the community use the food delivery app, with local drivers staying...
Super Bowl weekend expected to be busy for DoorDash drivers
This parking lot in downtown Rapid City will be converted into mixed use facilities.
Downtown Rapid City parking lot to be converted into apartments, businesses, and hospitality
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
Chiefs coach Britt Reid in car crash injuring 2 young kids

Latest News

Seven of those new infections were in Pennington County, two in Meade County, one each in...
No new COVID-19 deaths, 54 cases reported Monday
Legislators were informed by email Sunday that Republican Rep. Aaron Aylward had tested...
South Dakota Legislature reports 1st case of the coronavirus
The B-1B from Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota met the B-52 from Minot AFB in North Dakota and the...
WATCH: Super Bowl flyover over stadium in Tampa features Ellsworth AFB’s B1-B Lancer
The B-1B from Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota met the B-52 from Minot AFB in North Dakota and the...
Super Bowl LV flyover
Good Morning Black Hills -Robert Sharp - Super bowl commercials
Super Bowl LV commercial wins and losses