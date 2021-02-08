Dangerously cold air to stick around

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for all of western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming tonight and into the late morning hours of Tuesday. Wind chill values could fall down to -35° in some spots. That could result in frostbite in just 15 minutes. Mostly cloudy skies are expected with a few flurries possible.

Cold air continues Tuesday with highs in the single digits for many and some in the teens in the southern hills and plains. Wind chills will be below zero for much, if not all, of the day. Highs will remain in the single digits Wednesday, but a reinforcing shot of cold air will arrive Thursday and into the weekend. Highs Thursday will probably not even reach 0°, wile Friday and Saturday will have highs below zero. Sunday, Valentine’s Day, could have highs back in the single digits.

Lows will be below zero all week and into the weekend. The coldest nights are expected to be Thursday night, Friday night and Saturday night where lows could flirt with -20° and wind chills could approach -50° in some spots. This is some seriously dangerous air that we’re expecting late week.

Highs in the teens look to return the following week and we could see some temperatures closer to normal, which at this point will feel like spring! Bundle up and stay warm!

