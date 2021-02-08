Advertisement

2 Rosebud women dead after 2-vehicle collision near Winner

(Associated Press)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 3:45 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNER, S.D. (KEVN) - Two women from Rosebud died in a two-vehicle crash near Winner, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said Monday.

The women died after a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado pickup failed to make a complete stop at the junction of South Dakota Highway 46. The southbound pickup collided with a 2017 KIA Forte, which was westbound on South Dakota Highway 44. Three people were riding in the KIA.

Krystie Clairmont, 29, was thrown from the vehicle and was later pronounced dead at the Winner hospital. She was not wearing a seat belt. Ina Fast Horse, 56, died Thursday in a Rapid City hospital. She was wearing a seat belt, according to Tony Mangan.

Drivers of both vehicles suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the Winner hospital. Nathaniel Wood, 29, of Commerce City, CO, was driving the pickup and was wearing a seat belt. Arnold Jordan, 30, of Rosebud, was driving the KIA and was not wearing a seat belt.

Charges are pending against both drivers. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 34-year-old Kevin Palmer got into the driver’s seat and took off.
Police: 13-year-old girl dragged by stolen vehicle in Kansas dies
Crews battle Rapid Valley house fire in sub-zero temps
Raging fire engulfs Rapid Valley home
New businesses are coming to the north side of Rapid City.
The nationwide decline of big box stores is hitting the Black Hills one business at a time
This parking lot in downtown Rapid City will be converted into mixed use facilities.
Downtown Rapid City parking lot to be converted into apartments, businesses, and hospitality
Fifty-seven restaurants in the community use the food delivery app, with local drivers staying...
Super Bowl weekend expected to be busy for DoorDash drivers

Latest News

State Representative Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls) has tested positive for COVID-19. He is the...
SD Legislature reports 2nd case of the coronavirus
Officer Tonya Sabin has a love for connecting with her community and wanted a way to build...
Police Be My Valentine, a holiday project by Box Elder Police Department
In this March 6, 2019, file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks during a news conference on...
Cheney says she won’t quit the House after Wyoming censure
As the distribution continues, South Dakota is currently making its way through phase 1D.
South Dakota expands COVID-19 vaccinations to 75 and older