Advertisement

Super Bowl weekend expected to be busy for DoorDash drivers

Fifty-seven restaurants in the community use the food delivery app, with local drivers staying...
Fifty-seven restaurants in the community use the food delivery app, with local drivers staying busy, as more people stay home.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 5:40 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Food delivery apps like DoorDash and Grubhub have picked up steam in the last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Drivers also stay busy on celebratory weekends like the Super Bowl.

Cayla Daley has been a local DoorDash driver for two years, nearly as long as the delivery service has been available in Raid City. A lot has changed since then. Fifty-seven restaurants in the community use the food delivery app, with local drivers staying busy, as more people stay home.

Daley said that delivery services like DoorDash breathed new life into restaurants that were struggling at the beginning of the pandemic.

“A lot of the place wasn’t doing curbside pickup at the time, and this kind of gave restaurants that little jump that they needed to start doing online orders or curbside pickup, and then we just blew up,” Daley said.

Daley said that the initial jump has since calmed down, and they rely on busier weekends, like the Super Bowl, for more excitement.

She said that weekends like this can help drivers make extra in tips, but the bad weather during the winter months can make commutes a lot slower.

“People tip maybe a couple of bucks more if it’s snowing out or if it’s busy,” Daley said. People want to get their food first and faster. But, especially during weather like this, I average about the same because even though you’re tipping more, it’s taking longer for me to get around. So, really for us drivers, it doesn’t make that big of a difference.”

And to support businesses during the Super Bowl, DoorDash launched a new campaign, promoting shopping locally.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kory Kapfenstein
Kory Kapfenstein pleads not guilty in abuse of one-month old
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
The central states fairgrounds hosts a sold out concert
4,000 people attending the Koe Wetzel concert at the Central states fairgrounds
Catholic Diocese of Rapid City received $392,605 in coronavirus aid for employees, utilities
New businesses are coming to the north side of Rapid City.
The nationwide decline of big box stores is hitting the Black Hills one business at a time

Latest News

WAVI is working with the statewide Network against Family Violence and Sexual Assault and state...
COVID-19 causes domestic violence victims to shelter longer
WAVI is working with the statewide Network against Family Violence and Sexual Assault and state...
Working Against Violence Inc. vaccinating clients, staff
These new apartments will be on Degeest Street.
New apartments going up in the Elk Vale neighborhood
New businesses are coming to the north side of Rapid City.
The nationwide decline of big box stores is hitting the Black Hills one business at a time