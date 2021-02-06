Two rounds of accumulating snow plus VERY cold air

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snow showers will fall overnight and cold air will slide in from the north. Lows will be in the single digits for many, with below zero temperatures closer to the North Dakota state line. Accumulations are expected by Saturday morning, with 1″-2″ for Rapid City and more for the Black Hills and northeast Wyoming.

A few snow showers could linger Saturday, especially in the Black Hills and northeast Wyoming, but the second round will slide in Saturday night and continue through Sunday. A little more snow is expected here, with 2″-5″ of snow for Rapid City, the Black Hills, northeast Wyoming and the southern plains. About an inch or two is possible up in our northern counties.

You should expect slippery roads both Saturday morning and again on Sunday. If you have any plans to be out or will be going somewhere for the big game, be sure to allow for some extra time. Temperatures will be in the teens on Saturday and down into the single digits Sunday. Wind chill values will be well below zero.

The cold air isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Highs for all of next week will be in the single digits. Low temperatures below zero. Wind chills will be below zero nearly the entire week, too. Be sure to cover any exposed skin if you must be outside for a long period of time as frostbite could occur in just minutes. Temperatures by next weekend will *hopefully* be in the teens to near 20°, but there’s not guarantee for that as of now. Models suggest the pattern begins to warm back up the week after Valentine’s Day. Fingers crossed!

