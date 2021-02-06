Advertisement

New apartments going up in the Elk Vale neighborhood

These new apartments will be on Degeest Street.
These new apartments will be on Degeest Street.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 3:31 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Lloyd Companies and The Club for Boys are teaming up on a new housing project in Rapid City.

The project is located in the Elk Vale neighborhood off of Degeest Street called Heartland Heights Apartment

When done, the project will offer 41 apartments ranging from one to three bedrooms and priced between 30 to 60 percent of the median income in Rapid City.

”We’re really targeting the community as a whole,” says Jake Quasney from Llyod Companies. “We have a workforce and you have housing issues that really inflict all of South Dakota when we have such low unemployment rates. So offering really good clean affordable places for people to live an want to live where they feel safe, their kids feel safe, that’s really important to us.”

Construction will begin this spring and people will be able to move in by the summer of 2022.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kory Kapfenstein
Kory Kapfenstein pleads not guilty in abuse of one-month old
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
The central states fairgrounds hosts a sold out concert
4,000 people attending the Koe Wetzel concert at the Central states fairgrounds
Catholic Diocese of Rapid City received $392,605 in coronavirus aid for employees, utilities
Frigid Arctic air and accumulating snow headed our way

Latest News

New businesses are coming to the north side of Rapid City.
The nationwide decline of big box stores is hitting the Black Hills one business at a time
House committee kills bill requiring governor to release security costs
House committee kills bill requiring governor to release security costs
Health experts encourage COVID vaccine despite side-effects
Health experts encourage COVID vaccine despite side-effects
Ellsworth B-1s will be part of the big game of Sunday.
Ellsworth Airmen to be involved in Super Bowl LV on Sunday