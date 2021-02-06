More snow on the way Saturday night with below zero wind chills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Winter Storm Warning is still in effect for Sheridan County until 5pm MST Sunday. An additional 4-7 inches of snow expected to fall for areas near the Big Horns and for the foothills. That snow will push SE into NE Wyoming and western South Dakota tonight which will bring another 1-3 inches for most areas tonight and early Sunday morning. Heaviest snow will fall in the overnight hours, but roads could become slick this evening so use caution on the roads. Temperatures will drop near 0 degrees tonight in Rapid City.

A cold arctic air blast continues for much of next week, with the coldest air settling in mid-week. Temperatures will stay in the single digits all week with low temperatures dipping below zero for much of the week. Light isolated snow showers Monday for the southern plains, but another chance of snow moves in Wednesday with light accumulations likely. Be sure to dress properly all week with hats, gloves, heavy jackets, and boots to insulate yourself.

There is no sign of cracking this cold over the next week, so expect the cold through at least next weekend, and for the beginning of next week. Enjoy the Super Bowl tomorrow and Go Bucs!

