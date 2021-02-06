Advertisement

Kory Kapfenstein pleads not guilty in abuse of one-month old

A Rapid City man entered a not guilty plea to charges of harming a one month old last year.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -A Rapid City man entered a not guilty plea to charges of harming a one-month-old last year.

Kory Kapfenstein,27, of Rapid City is charged with aggravated child abuse stemming from Feb. 19 2020.

In court Friday the state said Kapfenstein caused the one month to suffer a brain bleed and that child had to be airlifted to receive medical care.

If convicted Kapfenstein faces up to 15-years in prison.

