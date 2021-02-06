Health experts encourage COVID vaccine despite side-effects

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More than 80,000 South Dakotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and some may be experiencing side-effects. Health experts warn that while these side-effects may not be pleasant, it’s better than risking the virus.

About 10% of people who have received a COVID shot report lingering side-effects, like soreness, muscle aches, and in even more extreme cases, flu-like symptoms. Vaccine recipients have also reported worse symptoms after receiving the second dose.

Dr. Shankar Kurra with Monument Health said that these side effects are expected with mRNA vaccines.

“These are reactions, they’re not necessarily bad for you, but they are miserable for the folks undergoing it,” Kurra said. “But most people make a 100% recovery on their own and not need hospitalization.”

Kurra said that the side-effects for some people are a result of a harmless response from the body’s immune system.

He said that the benefits of receiving the vaccine still far outweigh not receiving it.

“Would you want to get a disease that can be fully prevented, like in this case COVID-19, it can be fully prevented, it’s a preventable disease, or do you want to get the disease and suffer the consequences,” Kurra said.

Kurra said that the long-term effects of the disease are another reminder to get vaccinated as early as possible.

