Ellsworth Airmen to be involved in Super Bowl LV on Sunday

Ellsworth’s B-1 Lancer will fly over the stadium during the National Anthem
The B-1 Lancer took a practice flight on Friday in preparation for the Super Bowl flyover on...
The B-1 Lancer took a practice flight on Friday in preparation for the Super Bowl flyover on Sunday.(Anderley Penwell)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:19 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. (KEVN) - One of the biggest events of the year is this weekend-- it’s the Super Bowl!

While Tom Brady looks for his seventh ring, and Patrick Mahomes tries to lead the Chiefs to their second-straight championship, this year’s game has some local connections.

The B-1 Lancer from Ellsworth will be flying over Raymond James Stadium during the National Anthem.

The B-1 will be joined in the skies by a B-2 Spirit from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri and the B-52 Stratofortress from Minot Air Force Base.

On Friday, the B-1 flew a practice flight from Ellsworth.

The Air Force said the B-1 is the faster U.S. bomber, and if you lined up all three aircrafts that will be doing the flyover, they would span from End Zone to End Zone.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

