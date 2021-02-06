4,000 people attending the Koe Wetzel concert at the Central states fairgrounds

Advertisement

Feb. 5, 2021
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - THe Black Hills rodeo and the stock show is hosting a country concert tonight at the Central states fairgrounds. Four thousand people will be attending. " Koe Wetzel” is the headliner for the big show, the southern rock band traveled all the way from East Texas.

John Kaiser, events and operations manager of the Central states fairgrounds says it is going to be a great show.

“He puts on a heck of a rocking show but you’ll definitely get the rock flare along with country, so we just want everybody to come on out here and have a good time and feel comfortable”

Masks are not required, people are able to take their own COVID-19 precautions so they can feel comfortable, the goal is for people to have a good time.

Opening the show is Brandon Jones, a country artist from Rapid city.

The show kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

