Advertisement

Police: Man with Florida facial tattoo calls 911 for a ride, gets arrested

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says Matthew Leatham called 911 four times on Sunday to ask...
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says Matthew Leatham called 911 four times on Sunday to ask for a ride home.(Source: Pasco County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:31 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A man with a tattoo of Florida in the middle of his forehead was arrested for allegedly misusing the 911 system.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says Matthew Leatham called 911 four times on Sunday to ask for a ride home.

At one point, he claimed he called the wrong number but later called back. He also admitted to drinking a bit.

Records show a deputy met up with Leatham and offered to call him a taxi, but Leatham said he didn’t have money for one.

He was then arrested for calling 911 when there wasn’t an emergency.

Leatham was also found with marijuana during a search. He was released from jail on Monday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Although there are no hard restrictions, the Black Hills Stock Show does encourage masks, has...
Many Black Hills Stock Show visitors choosing to leave the mask off
Lead structure fire
Lead structure fire scorches auto shop
A new mobile home park in Rapid City.
Rapid City welcomes $3.5-million mobile home community
Frigid Arctic air and accumulating snow headed our way
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
Christopher Plummer arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Oscar winner, ‘Sound of Music’ star Christopher Plummer dies
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a campaign rally for Pres. Trump in Bangor, Maine
House committee kills bill requiring governor to release security costs
Catholic Diocese of Rapid City received $392,605 in coronavirus aid for employees, utilities