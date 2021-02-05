Advertisement

Journey Museum holds virtual event to answer questions on COVID vaccine

vaccine
vaccine(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 8:02 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As questions continue over COVID-19 and the vaccine--- The Journey Musem held a virtual event with Dr. Shankar Kurra from Monument Health to address concerns.

Dr. Kurra gave a 45-minute presentation on how COVID originated and spread throughout the world -- and discussed how the vaccine is made.

Kurra stressed the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.

With COVID numbers dropping in the state, and South Dakota being one of the top states for vaccination, Dr. Kurra wants to see those trends continue.

”Be patient and we will get the vaccine out to everyone in this community. I think the state DOH has done a great job of getting us the vaccine and Monument Health has been good at giving those vaccines away and 85-90% of those vaccines given every week,” Dr. Shankar Kurra, VP Medical affairs Monument Health

to sign up to get the vaccine click here

