Isolated snow showers expected overnight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Isolated snow showers will pass through the area overnight, falling mostly in the northern hills and northeast Wyoming, where 2″-5″ are possible in the Winter Weather Advisory area. A few snow showers could move into Rapid City around daybreak, but a dusting at best is expected in town. Lows will range from the teens to 20s.

Skies clear up a bit through the middle of the day Friday, but clouds return through the afternoon ahead of another round of snow. Northeast Wyoming and the northern hills will see snow begin to fall in the afternoon hours, while the rest of us will get the snow in the evening and overnight hours. It’s gone Saturday morning and skies clear up again. About an inch or two will be possible for many on the South Dakota plains, while another 2″-4″ will be possible in the northern hills and near the Big Horns. Highs Saturday will be colder with many in the teens and some only in the single digits to the north.

A third round of snow will move in Saturday night through Sunday. This one will bring the highest totals to the area, mainly because of how cold it is. The cold air will make the snow very light and fluffy, which will make totals higher than if the temperature was warmer. A few inches of snow will be possible for many in western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming, if not more. Higher amounts are expected in the northern hills and near the big horns. Highs Sunday will be frigid. Only in the single digits for many locations.

The single digits will continue through early next week before we finally get some teens to return... yay? Wind chill values will be below zero for much of this time frame and some mornings we could wake up to it feeling more like -20° to -30° or colder. This is some serious and dangerous cold air. Last time it was this cold for a stretch of time was back in February 2019. Teens continue for the rest of next week, but the pattern looks to break and allow some near normal or above average temperatures to make their way back to us around Valentine’s Day. Stay tuned as we will be watching this closely!

